Surbhi Chandna looks stylish in a black monokini as she enjoys her beach walk; Watch

Surbhi Chandna is among the well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry who has a massive fan following. The diva gained immense popularity owing to her talent and amazing fashion sense. Surbhi is connected to her fans through her social media account and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Be it her glamorous photos from her photoshoot or random clicks, the actress often treats fans with her gorgeous snaps. Surbhi also loves traveling and often jets off away from hustle and bustle to exotic locations.

Surbhi Chandna's new video:

Currently, Surbhi Chandna is enjoying her vacation and has shared a glimpse of her fun time. A few hours ago, the Sherdil Shergill actress shared a video on her Instagram handle with her fans and followers. In this clip, the actress looks sizzling as she is seen wearing a stunning black monokini. We also see Surbhi relishing ice cream as she walks by the beach barefoot. She is seen donning her classy black sunnies, a watch, and stylish earrings on her outfit. Sharing this clip, Surbhi wrote, "Cazh beach walks Coconut Ice cream Holiday Mood Adventure calling." Fans and friends have praised Surbhi's toned physique in the comment section.

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, while Surbhi may not have been linked to her co-actors, she was rumored to be dating businessman Karnn Sharma. The rumors started doing the rounds after Surbhi shared a series of love-filled pictures with him on her Instagram. Karnn Sharma, who is a corporate professional celebrates his birthday on September 9, and Surbhi Chandna made it special by posting their picture on her Instagram. However, she deleted them later, but she ensures to post a special birthday note for Karan every year.

Surbhi Chandna's professional life:

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar. The actress was last seen in the hit daily soap Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

