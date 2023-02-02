Surbhi Chandna on Sherdil Shergill going off-air: 'Audience wanted to see more romance than a sudden marriage'

Popular stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar were winning the hearts of the masses with their acting prowess in the hit show Sherdil Shergill. In the show, Surbhi played a single mother who is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. She is a single mother to her son, Anmol Shergill whom she had through the IVF technique. On the other hand, Dheeraj essays the role of Raj, who is playful and fun at all times. Their characters and the show received immense love from the fans. However, after entertaining the masses for four months, Sherdil Shergill will soon bid adieu to the masses. Yes, you heard it right! Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer will go off air on February 10.

As the show will soon wrap up, Surbhi Chandna spoke about her journey to Etimes TV. Speaking to the publication, Surbhi said that her tenure was great in the show, and the makers tried many new things, which were new for the small screen. Elaborating more about it, the Sherdil Shergill actress stated that it was a finite show and there was no pressure from the channel regarding ratings. Commenting on her character Manmeet, Surbhi shared how they wanted to present the character as today's woman who becomes a mother through the IVF process and then falls in love with her office trainee.

Surbhi also shared that the audience was happy with Raj (Dheeraj Dhoopar), and Manmeet's office banter and their romance. However, the actress thinks that the marriage track arrived early, and this was not taken well by the audience. Surbhi added, "They wanted to see more of the romance and how Manmeet falls for Raj in the show than a sudden marriage. But since it was a finite show, the makers had resolved to not drag any track, never carry on with the same point for many episodes and let the show progress at a steady pace."

Surbhi also shared that she is now interested to explore the web platform. The actress revealed that while doing Sherdil Shergill, she was offered a few projects, but because her dates were blocked she was unable to sign them. "I would love to do TV if there is interesting, but I am now keen to explore the web medium," concluded Surbhi.

Produced by Saurabh Tewari under Parin Multimedia, Sherdil Shergill will go off air on February 10.