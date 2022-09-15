Surbhi Chandna shares birthday bash video of her partying with Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh and others

Surbhi Chandna celebrated her birthday on 11th September. She is among the leading names in the telly industry and has been part of numerous daily soaps. She rose to fame with her show Ishqbaaz and went on to work in Naagin 5 as a lead. Her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra was stunning and they were the audience's favourite on-screen couple. The actress is now back with her new show Sherdil Shergill with Dheeraj Dhooper. The actress had thrown a birthday bash for her friends and she got a surprise visit from her former co-stars Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, and others. Surbhi recently dropped a video on social media of the birthday party.

In the post shared by the Sherdil Shergill actress, she looks gorgeous in a shimmery pink crop top and white trousers. She shared the video on her Instagram handle, where she is seen partying with her Ishqbaaaz show cast including Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh, Mansi Srivastava, Nehalaxmi Iyer and others. The actors paid a surprise visit to her and she was equally amazed to see them. Surbhi also got some sweet video messages from her friends which were displayed on the screens. She was seen having a gala time and dancing along with others in the video. She shared in the captions, “11.09.2022 Still Surprised Can’t Process.”