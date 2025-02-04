Surbhi Chandna shares she was at her ‘most vulnerable’ two months after marriage with Karan Sharma; drops PIC of crying

Surbhi Chandna keeps sharing a slice of her life on social media. This time, the actress posted an unseen picture that shows tears rolling down her cheeks while her husband, Karan Sharma, is seen lifting up her mood. In the caption, Surbhi clearly mentions that the reason she was crying wasn't her spouse but because she was in her most vulnerable state two months after getting married.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Ishqbaaz fame wrote, "Warning: Don't Come at my Better Half.. he's not trying to make me Cry Instead do the opposite. Clicked by HIM at my most Vulnerable just to Cheer Me Up Its saved in My Gallery so i know we have come a long way and the way ahead of us will come with its sack of Roses & Thorns."

Take a look at the post here:

Surbhi Chandna highlights how social media is mostly a place to showcase good times, and people very rarely talk about their lows. She emphasizes that celebrities hardly speak about difficult times. The Sherdil Shergill actress expresses a 'strange happy feeling' that she and Karan will soon celebrate their first marriage anniversary.

Further, Surbhi goes on to add, "Penned Down some Learnings from 2024 and the marriage in general. Its never easy when you are trying to build a life together as Husband Wife you are only ever adjusting compromising & so much more easy being girlfriend boyfriend (you are writing your own manual)."

Listing down what made her break down in tears, Surbhi writes that she missed her parents after getting hitched and the responsibilities that came her way, which no one ever told her. From talking about working on their music label to uplifting each other's spirit, she mentions it all.

An excerpt from the caption reads, "They say surviving the first year of marriage is the toughest.. rightfully so its definitely important to be on the same page with your partner.. especially when you have dated for god damn 14 years.. god knows how our parents made it look easy!"

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the wedding knot on March 2, 2024. It was after dating for years that they became Mr and Mrs.