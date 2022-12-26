Surbhi Chandna shows 'what she eats in a day' in Bigg Boss style; WATCH

Surbhi Chandna is one of the finest actresses of the telly industry. She is regarded as one of the most fashionable divas owing to her good looks and unique fashion. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Fans hail her simplicity and down-to-earth attitude and that is one of the reasons they never leave a stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, Surbhi shared a video where she gave a glimpse of her day and we can so relate with it. Surbhi’s ‘Bigg Boss’ themed video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a video of what she eats in a day whenever she is on a vacation. In the Bigg Boss style, the video starts and it shows all the delicacies she eats from the morning. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, ‘My Bigg BoSs Version of what i eat in a day on vacation.’ Well, the video was very mouth watering as we can see different types of cuisines. Reacting to the post, her Ishqbaaz co-star Mansi Srivastava said ‘I dont believe’ along with laughing emojis. Here’s the post

About Surbhi's work On the professional front, Surbhi rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra. The actress recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar'.' At present, she is winning the hearts of the audiences by portraying Manmeet Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in Sherdil Shergill. Apart from these, she also hosted an episode of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as Bharti Singh was on a break from work to take care of her new-born.

