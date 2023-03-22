Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani enjoy jet ski ride in Turkey, share PICS of their fun time

Popular actress Surbhi Jyoti is among the most talented and well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. Surbhi has garnered a massive fan following for her easygoing attitude and charming looks. Starting her acting career by partaking in regional theatre and movies, the actress was quick to become a household name due to her amazing on-screen performances. At present, Surbhi is spending a fun time with her close friend Rithvik Dhanjani in Istanbul, Turkey. They have been constantly sharing videos and pictures from picturesque locations.

Surbhi Jyoti's new PICS:

Today, Surbhi Jyoti took to her social media handle and shared a few new pictures with her fans and followers. In these snaps, we also see Rithvik Dhanjani and their other friends having a fun time as they enjoy the snow. The actress also shared a picture with the jet ski bike on her Instagram handle. In the caption of these snaps, Surbhi wrote, "Snow much fun ..."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Surbhi Jyoti's professional life:

Surbhi Jyoti started her acting career in television with the show Qubool Hai. She has also worked in numerous other TV shows like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na, Kach Diyan Wanga, Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, etc. The actress was highly appreciated for her role in the show Naagin 3. She has also worked in numerous web series and music videos.

Speaking about Rithvik Dhanjani, the actor started his acting career with the telly show Bandini, but he came to the limelight with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and his portrayal of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. Post that, the actor made his name by anchoring several reality shows like India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

