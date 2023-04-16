Surbhi Jyoti looks gorgeous as shares VIDEO in a pristine white backless outfit

Popular actress Surbhi Jyoti is among the most well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. The diva has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience owing to her talent and fashion. Over the years, the actress did numerous shows and impressed viewers with her acting prowess. Surbhi has also maintained active social media handles and often shares a sneak peek of her personal and professional life. She regularly treats her fans with gorgeous photos and interesting reels and today was no different!

Surbhi Jyoti's new VIDEO:

A few hours ago, Surbhi Jyoti took to her social media handle and shared a beautiful video with her fans and followers. In this clip, the diva looks breathtaking as she is seen wearing a cute pristine white backless dress as she admires the flowers. Sharing this clip on her Instagram, the Qubool Hai actress wrote, "Happy Sunday my Lovlies." Kishwer Merchant, Mansi Srivastava, and many others dropped comments on Surbhi's post.

Watch the video here-

Surbhi Jyoti's professional life:

Surbhi Jyoti was a part of the popular show Qubool Hai and became a household name. The diva became an overnight star and won the hearts of the viewers with her acting and good looks. Her on-screen chemistry with Karan Singh Grover was loved by the viewers. She has also worked in numerous other TV shows like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na, Kach Diyan Wanga, Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, etc.

The actress was highly appreciated for her role in the show Naagin 3. She has also worked in numerous web series such as Tanhaiyan and Qubool Hai 2.0 and also did music videos. Surbhi also worked in several Punjabi films such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De as well as the Punjabi television series Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

