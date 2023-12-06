Surbhi Jyoti shells gothic vibes as she slays in an all-black ensemble; sets bold fashion statement

Surbhi Jyoti never fails to set a fashion statement bold enough to raise the internet's temperature. She is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry. Proving the fact in a stylish manner, this time, the Qubool Hai fame is reflecting an off-rebel look in an all-black outfit. We are in awe of her breathtaking fashion choices.

Surbhi Jyoti slays in black corset top

In the latest pictures shared by Surbhi Jyoti on her social media, the actress is apparently in a gothic mood. She is wearing an all-black outfit, thereby making a bold statement. Surbhi wears a sharp black corset dress with a plunging neckline, flaunting her collar bones. Unlike other corset tops, the Naagin 3 fame donned a blazer-style black number. She looks like a graceful goddess in the monotone corseted attire.

She is seen wearing gold statement accessories, including a neckpiece and earrings. To avoid her off-rebel getting distracted, Surbhi opts for multiple beautiful pendant-necklace and studded gold tops with minimal detailing. Also, the bracelet and the rings add a sense of confidence and look no less than a boss lady.

Have a look at Surbhi Jyoti's latest look:

Speaking of her hair and makeup, Surbhi slays in rosy shade lips and dramatic eyes. The bold makeup compliments her oh-so-perfect look well. Kohl-rimmed eyes and defined brows make her look even hotter and more dramatic. However, the element that truly stands out has to be her wavy hair left open with the center partition. There is no doubt that Surbhi Jyoti again proves to be a head-turner in the chic black number.

Fans show admiration for Surbhi Jyoti and her stunning look

After Surbhi Jyoti proved herself to be a glam queen, fans did not take time to react to her gothic vibes. In fact, Kishwer Merchant Rai also made a comment on her snaps. Expressing her love for Surbhi's all-black ensemble, she wrote, "Luuurrvee the outfit (fire emojis) (sic)." Further, one of the fans reacted with red heart emojis. Another comment read, "You are the hottest person on earth."

Here are some comments:

