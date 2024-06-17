Surbhi Jyoti, known for her role in the hit TV series Qubool Hai and Naagin is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress is once again winning hearts in the recently released series Gunaah.

Apart from acting, the actress also has an impeccable fashion choice. Whether it's traditional or Western outfits, she can easily dazzle in any glamorous look, always managing to hit the mark.

Surbhi has recently shared a bunch of pictures in a stunning Western outfit. Let's take a closer look at her latest fashion statement for some serious style inspiration.

Surbhi Jyoti shines in a floral dress

The Qubool Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and uploaded some stunning pictures in a green floral dress. She surely knows how to look perfect with the right styling.

The actress looked stunning in a Lenora green floral dress, ideal for a romantic date night that makes you feel like a movie star! With its charming neckline and beautiful vintage print, it's both easy to wear and stand out among others.

To accessorize the look, she wore anti-tarnish pearl heart earrings with golden heart detailing. She kept her open in loose curls and opted for subtle makeup with smokey eyes, perfectly complementing her look.

Can you guess the price tag of this stunning outfit? Well, the outfit comes with an extravagant price tag of Rs 31,500 from Geisha Designs, showcasing her impeccable styling and justifying its value.

Advertisement

As soon as Surbhi Jyoti uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration. A fan wrote, “Not only this one,i love all your looks in gunaah too..Tara just slays in each and every outfit.” Another fan commented, “Aww, you're looking so lovely and pretty.”

More about Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame through her role in the romantic drama Qubool Hai. She has appeared in several TV shows including Naagin, Ishqbaaz, and more. Additionally, she has been a part of Punjabi films such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De, along with the Punjabi television series Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

ALSO READ: PICS: Aly Goni shares joyous moments with close friends and family as he celebrates Eid al-Adha