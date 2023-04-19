Surekha Sikri's Birth Anniversary: Saat Phere to Balika Vadhu, 5 times her powerful roles created magic

National award-winning actress Surekha Sikri was among the most talented and respected actresses in the entertainment industry. Born on 19 April 1945, the veteran star carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience with her talent. Her versatility, perfection, and performance still remain unmatchable. Surekha stepped into the acting business in 1977 by starring in a film titled Kissa Kursi Ka. Post this, there was no looking back. Surekha did innumerable Hindi and Malayalam films and impressed the viewers with her performance. She even received several accolades for her finest performances and was also applauded by the audience.

However, the nation woke up to heartbreaking news on 16 July 2021 when Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 76 due to cardiac arrest at 8:30 am. The news of demis shocked and shattered many and several celebs from Bollywood and Telly industry, and other prominent personalities mourned the loss of this gem. Today, 19 April is Surekha Sikri's birth anniversary. Speaking of her acting career, the veteran star was also a popular name in the Indian telly industry and was known for essaying iconic roles that are still cherished by the audience. On her birth anniversary, let's look at times when the veteran actress won hearts with her powerful performances in daily soaps.

On Surekha Sikri's birth anniversary, let's look at 5 times her powerful roles created magic on screens:

Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar:

Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar was one of those shows which grabbed the eyeballs of the audience with its amazing concept. The show starred Rajshree Thakur and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. The story revolved around Saloni, who faces social discrimination because of her dark skin. Speaking about Surekha Sikri's character, the actress played the role of Bhabho, and her performance was applauded by the viewers. Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar started airing on 17 October 2005 and went off the air on 28 May 2009.

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil:

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil was among the most popular shows, which starred Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami in lead roles. The show started airing on 7 November 2016 and went off the air on 30 June 2017. Veteran actress Surekha Sikri essayed the role of Indumati Mehra in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Di and her amazing acting mettle won the hearts of the viewers.

Balika Vadhu:

Balika Vadhu was another popular show that hooked the attention of the audience to its engaging storyline. The story of Balika Vadhu revolved around the lives of Anandi and Jagdish, who were married as children, and the challenges they and their families face over several decades. Surekha Sikri essayed the role of Dadisa in the show and rose to fame for her character. She became a household after portraying Dadisa in Balika Vadhu and was addressed as Dadisa by many in real life too. Her bitter-sweet character was not only loved by the viewers but she received several awards for it. Balika Vadhustarred several actors such as Avika Gor, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, Shashank Vyas, Shakti Anand, Avinash Mukherjee, Sidharth Shukla among others.

Banegi Apni Baat:

Banegi Apni Baat was a show from Surekha Sikri’s early days where she played the role of Radha. This show went on to become an iconic one and is still remembered to this date. Banegi Apni Baat aired in 1993 and went off the air in 1997. The focus of the series was college life. Flirtation, romance, the campus. The transition from college to professional life was shown for most of the characters. The character of Radha remains one of the most remarkable ones in the history of television.

Just Mohabbat:

Another popular Indian TV show which has managed to make a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Just Mohabbat is still talked about to this day and we fondly remember Surekha Sikri portraying the role of Mrs. Pandit. Again, she made a mark with her brilliant performance. Just Mohabbat aired from 1996 to 2000.

Surekha Sikri will always be remembered for the characters she played and the lives she touched. The actress was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's short film Ghost Stories.

