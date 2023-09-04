'Surprise Soon' Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav shares glimpse of his new project; Watch

Elvish Yadav, the triumphant winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, is reveling in his historic victory. He achieved the remarkable feat as the first-ever wild card contestant to claim the coveted winner's trophy. Yadav maintains a strong connection with his fans, regularly updating them on his upcoming projects and daily life through vlogs and videos on his social media platforms. Recently, he piqued curiosity by sharing a video on his Instagram account, leaving his followers eager to discover his next move.

Elvish Yadav shares glimpse of his new project; Take a look

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has an exciting treat in the works for his fans, and he recently gave a glimpse of it on his Instagram. In a video, he strolls through a luxurious villa with a stunning swimming pool in the background and breathtaking surroundings.

Yadav donned a black shirt, a white suit, and white sneakers for the video, creating a stylish look. He chose the slowed and reverb version of Alka Yagnik, Sandesh Shandilya, and Sonu Nigam's famous song Suraj Hua Maddham as the soundtrack.

He captioned the video in a teasing way and wrote, “Me Kyu Sou Me Toh Chill Karra Hu… Surprise Soon. (Why should I sleep? I'm just chilling.)” The post left everyone intrigued about the upcoming surprise.

More about Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav, a 25-year-old content creator, has risen to significant prominence through his YouTube channel and active presence on social media. His journey on YouTube began in 2016, and he rapidly gained fame, amassing a substantial online following. With over 16.1 million Instagram followers and a YouTube subscriber count surpassing 7.3 million, Yadav has solidified his status as a popular digital influencer.

Yadav's achievements extend beyond social media, as he emerged victorious on the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, competing against fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. Notably, he made history by surpassing rapper MC Stan and claiming the number 1 spot during a live Instagram session, attracting an impressive viewership of 5.9 lakh.

After his stint on Bigg Boss, Elvish Yadav organized a fan meet-up in Gurgaon to connect with and express gratitude to his loyal supporters.

