Sushant Divgikr talks about Bigg Boss 8 journey: 'People would switch as soon as the cameras turned away..'

Sushant Divgikr is a well-known name in the showbiz industry and has a massive fan following. Sushant is not only a model, and an actor but also a drag artiste who has done multiple digital campaigns in Pride Month, nationally and internationally, for the welfare of the Indian LGBTQIA+ community. They gained immense appreciation from their fans across the globe for their work. The drag queen is quite active on social media, and if you're a regular follower, you must have witnessed splashes of their real-life moments that depict Sushant’s bold persona. For the unversed, Sushant was a part of India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss season 8.

Sushant Divgikr talks about their Bigg Boss 8 journey:

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Sushant Divgikar spoke about their experience of being a part of Bigg Boss 8 and spilled beans on how their journey was in the show. Sushant jokingly started, "First, now I don't think they can afford me, or second I might now nominate Bigg Biss (laughs)." They further added, "I was 23 and I was one of the youngest contestants back then – male/queer contestant. But even back then, I was sensible and sensitive enough to represent myself as a human being, as a part of the trans community. After I participated I realized this is a social experiment which I should not have signed up for."

Sushant Divgikr talks about Bigg Boss 8 contestants:

Talking about how the contestants acted, Sushant mentioned, "I was genuinely concerned about how people would switch as soon as the cameras turned away from them. I am from Bandra's bastis. I would just think what are these people on? What are they doing? Kaunsa nasha kar raha hai? I had told Diandra Soares to nominate me. I stayed for two months and I thought I have made enough money and then I would have to spend that money on mental health. Those people were idiots and I was going crazy with them." They further shared, "The only good part that came out of it was, I was young, and many people could recognize their true authentic selves with. They saw someone like them on television. It's been 10 years since my participation in Bigg Boss."

Sushant further revealed what they felt was wrong in the show and why they wanted to get out of it. They shared, "Though I was clinically depressed, I bounced back. When I was on television, I would kill all the tasks. But I didn't do a few tasks and Bigg Boss told others to nominate me because they knew I would go till the end. Nobody was nominating me. I would be sitting aside and solving fights. On weekends, I would be told that I shouldn't have been on Bigg Boss and been on a spiritual show. Who speaks like this? I was just honest. I do believe I was in the wrong season. Now I see a lot of genuine people."

Advertisement

Salman Khan led-show Bigg Boss 8 aired from 21 September 2014 to 3 January 2015.

ALSO READ: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: 'We eat breathe drink the same water', Sushant Divgikr on being 'normal'