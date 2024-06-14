Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande remembers Pavitra Rishta co-star with heartwarming PIC

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left the entire industry and the nation in shock. Even though it has been 4 years since the unfortunate incident, the actor continues to reside in the memory of his fans and friends. On his 4th death anniversary, a special post came from Ankita Lokhande, who dated the Bollywood actor for a long time before going separate ways.

Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

The fourth death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput is being observed today, on June 14. Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram Stories to upload a picture of the late actor. In the photo, Sushant can be seen posing with Ankita’s dog, Scotch.

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s post here:

For the unversed, the pet was a gift from Sushant to Ankita. As a result, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a special bond with her pet. Unfortunately, in February this year, Scotch left for his journey for the rainbow bridge.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's life

In 2008, Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor received a major breakthrough with Kapoor’s hit TV serial, Pavitra Rishta. This was a major turning point for his career and life as he met co-star Ankita Lokhande while working on this project. Sushant's Manav and Ankita's Archana are still a fan-favorite love story.

He also appeared in dance reality shows including Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The actor's foray into the Hindi film industry was in 2013 with Kai Po Che! Other major box-office hits include Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34 years. While some suspected to be a case of death by suicide, others alleged foul play.

His elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has been fighting for justice ever since. Even today, as she remembered the late actor, she wrote, "Your death remains a mystery. I've pleaded for the truth, but today, for one last time, I'm asking everyone who can help: don't we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant?”

Meanwhile, talking about Ankita and Sushant's relationship, they dated for 7 years before parting ways in 2016. During her stint in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023, Lokhande often talked about the late actor and broke down.

Ankita moved on in life two and a half years after her break-up with Sushant and started dating her now-husband, Vicky Jain.

