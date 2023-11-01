Sushmita Sen’s birthday wish for niece Ziana is all about bua’s love and blessings; Charu Asopa is all hearts

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to social media to shower her niece Ziana, daughter of her brother Rajeev Sen, with love and blessings on the occasion of her second birthday. The actress uploaded a delightful video that captured a recent bonding moment between her and the adorable Ziana.

Sushmita Sen wishes niece Ziana on her birthday

The video posted by Sushmita Sen showcases a joyful and carefree moment as the duo enjoys a long drive, standing up with their heads out of the sunroof of the car, thoroughly enjoying the wind in their hair. Uploading the adorable video, Sushmita Sen wrote a caption that reads, "Happyyyyyyyy Birthday Ziana!!! 2 years old…naughtiest year begins!! God bless you with the choicest blessings always!!! We love you soooooooo much!!!!"

Check out Sushmita Sen's post here:

She also mentioned, "Let me know when you’re ready for our next drive…Bua ever ready!!!" Charu Asopa was all hearts seeing the beautiful post and dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

The video that Sushmita Sen uploaded is from her daughter Alisah's birthday. Charu and her daughter graced the birthday party and later went on a drive.

Netizens also dropped birthday wishes for little Ziana. Some also commented on how inspiring Sushmita Sen is and she proves that every day she sets examples in her personal life.

Charu Asopa's relationship with Sushmita Sen

Charu Asopa's relationship with her former husband, Rajeev Sen, has often made headlines, and she continues to maintain a cordial and supportive connection with the Sen family, including Sushmita Sen. The two ex-spouses are frequently spotted together, whether it's sharing quality time with their beloved daughter Ziana or visiting each other's homes.

Charu has never shied away from showing love and support for her former sister-in-law. She often comments on her post and maintains a good bond. Whether cheering for her recent projects or her personal decisions, Charu stands by her and calls her 'didi'. Fans love how they maintain a strong bond and unity as a family.

For the unversed, Charu Asopa tied the knot with actress, Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen in June 2019. They welcomed a baby girl, Ziana Sen on November 1, 2021. Earlier this year, the couple got divorced officially.

