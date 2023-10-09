'Switched off my phone and danced...': Why did Neerja's Aastha Sharma do this?

Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan is slowly and steadily getting quite interesting and viewers are curious about the upcoming episodes of the show. The core story of the show is about a mother-daughter duo. The mother, Protima who's a sex worker in Sonagachi tries to give a normal household and childhood to her daughter despite having immense pressure from the head of the brothel Didun. The story has taken an interesting turn with Neerja learning about her real identity and about her mother's profession. While Didun felt that the truth would shatter Protima and Neerja's bond, their bond grew stronger leaving Didun agitated.

Well, in the upcoming episodes of Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Neerja is supposed to perform a dance number in order to relieve a few girls from Didun's custody. For the sequence, Aastha, who's a non-dancer had to dedicate a lot of her time to acing the dance number. Speaking about the same, Aastha said, “I needed to practice dancing because it’s not easy to pass off as a great dancer on camera when you aren’t one. Acing postures and dance moves can be very challenging for someone who is a non-dancer, but I had to rise to the occasion. I had my phone switched off and got to rehearsing the sequence for 16 hours straight. To my surprise, dancing felt like fun, and I thought I was frightened for no reason. I’m glad that I acquired a new skill through this show. I would like to thank the choreographer for being patient with me and making me feel at ease while learning the moves. The day I shot for this sequence felt like an exam. I’m happy that all my efforts paid off.”

Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan is produced by the makers of popular shows like The Buddy Project, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Gulmohar Grand among others. The show features popular actors like Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Kamya Punjabi, Rajveer Singh, and Ayub Khan among others. It is a story based on a Bengali backdrop.

