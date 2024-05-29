Dhanashree is widely known for her stint in the biggest dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant and wooed the hearts from the first day of her appearance.

Recently, the dancer drew the attention of the netizens as she made a big revelation regarding her preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. She also mentioned her secret plan for her cricketer-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal. Scroll down to watch the full video.

How is Dhanashree Verma preparing for the T20 World Cup?

In a recent media interaction, Dhanashree Verma opened up about her plans for this year's T20 World Cup; having not been able to control her excitement, she spilled the beans about her ongoing preparation.

Verma recently revealed that she is very excited about her latest song, which is going to come out soon. When asked by the media about the name of the song, she replied, “Pardes Is Calling.”

Shedding more light on it, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant mentioned that it is going to be a solo song, marking her debut in singing. Adding this to said, "Main gaa rahi hun ye mera pehla gana hai. Uska hi process chal raha hai (I am singing and it is my first song. The process of the same is going on)."

Further, when Paps asked her about her preparations for the T20 World Cup, she replied, “World Cup ka hi gana hai (It is the World Cup’s song only).” Moving ahead, when Paps asked her if she had sung the song for her husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, she replied, “Dekhna (Wait and watch)!”

More about Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s relationship

In a previous interview, Dhanashree revealed that Yuzvendra made his first move by asking her about her daily routine during the lockdown, and when she told him that after taking the online dance classes, she used to spend every Saturday meeting her friends online. On this, he spontaneously said, “Can you give me one Saturday of yours?"

Further, the cricketer highlighted that he wanted to marry her straight away and did not want to spend his time dating her.

More about Dhanashree Verma

Before her stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the choreographer and dancer Dhanashree was featured in Dil Jashn Bole, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Official Anthem, Pyaar Chahiye, a song by Bali and Balle Ni Balle, where she starred opposite Aparshakti Khurana.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020.

