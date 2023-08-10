Taali: Tejasswi Prakash and Jasmin Bhasin hail Sushmita Sen’s acting; Express excitement for the series

Sushmita Sen is essaying the role of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series, Taali. The trailer of the series dropped recently, and everyone is showering the actress with praise and compliments for portraying such a powerful role with perfection. Celebrities from the television industry including popular actresses Tejasswi Prakash and Jasmin Bhasin also reacted to the trailer and shared how impressed they are. The series, directed by National Film Awards-winning director Ravi Jadhav will stream on JioCinema from 15th August.

Tejasswi Prakash' reaction to Taali

Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash who enjoys an immense fan following for her acting stint as well as sartorial picks took to her official social media handle yesterday and uploaded a note. Sharing the recently release trailer, she wrote, "My absolute favouriteee Sushmita Sen ma'am is back and HOW! Nobody but her could have played this role! Brilliant trailer. Can't wait for TaaliOnJioCinema."

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's post here:

Jasmin Bhasin's reaction to Sushmita Sen's Taali

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin also took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded the teaser. She also wrote how eagerly she is waiting to watch the series on 15th August. Her caption reads, "WOW, I got goosebumps when Sushmita Sen says, 'Gauuri aa gayi!' What a powerful trailer! So excited to watch Taali on 15th August."

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin's post here:

About Taali trailer

On August 7, Sushmita Sen dropped the trailer of Taali and wrote, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge.” The trailer shows the transgender activist's journey; from wanting to become a mother since school days to the physical transformation from Ganesh to Gauri. It also shows the struggle and fights for acceptance by the transgender community, and taking its fight to the Supreme Court. The trailer has received widespread acclaim for Sushmita Sen's fierce and bold acting.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Naagin 6 as the lead. Currently,m the actress is busy attending different events and award shows. She is also making the most of her break taking time off with beau Karan Kundrra. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin released a music video titled Allah De Bandeya very recently with Aly Goni.

