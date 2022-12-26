Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 5 Things to know about Babita Ji's reel husband Iyer aka Tanuj Mahashabde

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom on television screens, and it has been more than 14 years that the show has been tickling the bones of the masses. Over the years, the characters and storyline managed the win the heart of the audiences and carved an irreplaceable space. From Dayaben's garba and Jethalal's life crisis to Popatlal's marriage and Tapu Sena's mischievousness, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah very well portrayed the lives of typical Indian Co-operative Housing societies. Fans and audiences started connected to the character's life, societal disagreements, hilarious gigs, and everything that was beautifully presented in the show. Each actor and their acting prowess were applauded by the viewers. These characters became household names for their unique traits. And as we speak about it, scientist Krishnan Iyer aka Babita Ji's on-screen husband is one of the most famous characters of the show. Known as Iyer Bhai, the actor's real name is Tanuj Mahashabde! Though Tanuj is married to the gorgeous Babita (Munmun Dutta) on-screen, in real life the 48-year-old actor is unmarried.

Tanuj, being a well-known and prominent name in the industry, maintained an active social media presence and is connected to his fans and followers. His social media posts consist of several BTS pictures of the actor from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and very few glimpses of his personal life. Though the actor has been in the limelight for a very long time, his personal life has been under wraps, and the actor never disclosed any major updates regarding his life.

Now, as per the recent reports doing rounds, Tanuj Mahashabde (48) is all set to tie the knot in real life. The audience favorite Iyer Bhai has finally found his partner, and he will get married to her in 2023. There has been no official confirmation from Tanuj as of now, but ardent fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to announce it. As Tanuj is ready to take the plunge and enter a new phase very soon, we list down 5 things about Iyer Bhai aka Tanuj that you might want to know. 5 Things to know about Krishnan Iyer aka Tanuj Mahashabde: Early Life and Educational Qualifications: Tanuj Mahashabde (48) was born on 28 July 1980 in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, and pursued a Diploma in Marine Communication in Indore. He also holds a degree in Degree in Sound Recording and Reproduction. After developing a keen interest in acting, Tanuj moved to Mumbai and started learning the basics of theatre from Bharitya Vidya Bhavan Kala Kendra. Initial years in the industry: Not many know, but Tanuj has done theatre for over 15 years and starred in numerous plays essaying several roles. Being a creative person and having a curiosity to learn more, Tanuj then got an interest in writing and he has co-written several scripts with professional writers. After working several years behind the camera, Tanuj soon developed a passion for acting and thus his acting journey began. The actor essayed various small roles in CID, Aahat, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, and more.

Setback: When his career was at its peak, Tanuj had to return to his hometown Indore due to family issues. He then stayed there for some time and became an acting teacher. Major Breakthrough: Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen (produced by Neela Telefilms) makers then called Tanuj from Indore to join their new show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Reportedly, Tanuj was appointed as a writer initially for this sitcom. However, Dilip Joshi suggested the director to cast Tanuj for the role of scientist Krishnan Iyer. Preparation for the role: A few years ago, in an interview with a publication, Tanuj spoke about the challenges he overcame to essay the role of scientist Krishnan Iyer. He credits producer Asit Kumar Modi as he asked Tanuj to prepare himself, learn to tie a lungi, and adapted a south Indian accent for his on-screen Tamil character. Tanuj also revealed that he developed and learned a lot during his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Janubhai Mehta was a veteran writer, columnist, and humourist who wrote a weekly column titled 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' in Chitralekha magazine, which then became audiences' favorite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even after running for almost a decade, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still manages to rank amongst the audiences' favorite sit com and has hooked the attention of the masses. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his banner Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others. Several actors such as Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, and Raj Anadkat have quit the show.

