Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi REACTS to reports of him being under threat; Says THIS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi has been making headlines since March 2 owing to a piece of false news that widely surfaced. For the uninformed, the Nagpur Control Room received a warning call that claimed that 25 armed people with weapons and guns were outside Dilip Joshi's residence at Shivaji Park. Soon after this call, the Nagpur Control Room immediately alerted Shivaji Park Police Station and started an investigation by registering a case there. However, it now turns out the news was a hoax as Dilip Joshi himself confirmed this.

Dilip Joshi REACTS to reports of him being under threat:

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dilip Joshi reacted to the reports of him being under threat and his house being surrounded by 25 armed men. Dismissing the rumors, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said, "This news is fake." Dilip further added that he doesn't know from where these rumors started and how and stated that it is not true. He revealed that he was astonished to hear this false news was circulating since two days.

While this news did cause concern, the actor believes in looking at the bright side of things. Dilip Joshi said, "Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai." Stating why the actor revealed that because of this false news, many people including his old friends and extended family members called him to ask about his well-being. He said that it was good catching up with everyone and due to this, he found out how much people care for him and are worried about him and his family. "Humne agar kuch kiya ho toh aisi koi baat nikle, bina sar pair wali khabar hai yeh," concluded Dilip.

On the professional front, Dilip Joshi marked his debut in the entertainment industry with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Post this, the actor went on to star in numerous films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The actor also starred in numerous shows such as Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, and others. Dilip started his journey as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 2008, and this character proved to be a game-changer in his career. He has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and never failed to entertain his audiences with his acting chops.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi comments on Disha Vakani's absence: 'The funny part is missing'