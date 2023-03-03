Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi under threat, 25 armed men surround his house; Report

Dilip Joshi, popularly known as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment fraternity. Now as the recent reports claim, after Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra, Dilip Joshi is under threat. Reportedly, 25 armed men with weapons and guns have surrounded his residence, located near Shivaji Park.

25 armed men surround Dilip Joshi's residence:

According to an India Today report, the Nagpur Control Room received a warning call on February 1, 2023, which claimed that 25 armed people with weapons and guns were outside Dilip Joshi's residence at Shivaji Park. The unknown caller introduced himself as Katke, and he called the Nagpur Control Room. The caller (Katke) informed the Nagpur Control Room that he had heard some people talk about 25 armed men reaching Mumbai to carry out these dangerous activities. Soon after this call, the Nagpur Control Room immediately alerted Shivaji Park Police Station and started an investigation by registering a case there.

Reportedly, the police have tracked the number, and it belongs to a boy who works in a SIM card company in Delhi. The boy's number was spoofed without his knowledge, and the call was made using his number with the help of a special app. The police are now on the lookout for the real caller.

Threats to Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's house:

For the uninformed, this was the same caller (Katke) who called the Nagpur Police Control Room and told them that some people were planning to bomb the plush residences of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in Mumbai. Reportedly, they had their residences examined by the cops.

According to this report, after this threat call, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to provide Z+ security cover for businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family. In its order, the Supreme Court said their security should be made available not only in Mumbai but also throughout the country and abroad. The court has said that industrialist Mukesh Ambani will bear all the costs of this security arrangement.

Dilip Joshi's career:

Dilip Joshi marked his debut in the entertainment industry with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Post this, the actor went on to star in numerous films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The actor also starred in numerous shows such as Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, and others. Dilip started his journey as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 2008, and this character proved to be a game-changer in his career. He has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and never failed to entertain his audiences with his acting chops.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi has only one thing to say about Mumbai metro, ‘bahut khoob’