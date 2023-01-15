Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunil Holkar passes away at 40

Sunil Holkar was a well-known face in the telly world who rose to popularity after his stint in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Over the years, the actor not only featured in numerous shows but also went on to become a part of several hit Marathi films and even did theatre. Sunil's untimely demise has deeply affected the entertainment fraternity. The actor passed away after his long battle with liver cirrhosis for which he was getting treated. Sunil died on January 13, 2023, at the age of 40. Reportedly the actor suffered from liver cirrhosis and was taking treatments for the same. Sunil Holkar's last message:

Speaking about his death, Sunil knew his health was deteriorating and sensed his death. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had asked his friend to share a message on his WhatsApp status saying goodbye to everyone. Sunil wanted to thank everyone for the love he got and also apologize for his mistakes if he had hurt anyone. Sunil's last WhatsApp status written in Marathi translates to, "Friends, this is my last message for everyone. This friend of yours has left for the heavenly abode. If I have ever said something wrong or made any mistakes, please forgive me. Goodbye, I had asked my friend to post this on my behalf." Cine & TV Artistes Association also condoled the death of Sunil Holkar. They tweeted, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Sunil Holkar (Member since 2017),” along with a photo of the actor.

Speaking about his personal life, Sunil was married and was survived by his parents, wife and two children. Sunil Holkar's career: Sunil Holkar has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for the last 12 years. From theatre to television and even on the big screen, Sunil achieved immense success throughout his career. Along with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sunil was a part of several shows such as Madam Sir, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, and several others. Sunil Holkar has actively worked in theatre drama for more than a decade. He has also worked in Ashok Hande’s Chaurang Natya Sansthan. The late actor also featured in Marathi films such as Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, Lau Ka Laath, Sagla Karun Bhagle, and so on. Sunil Holkar was last seen in a national award-winning Marathi film titled "Goshth Eka Paithanichi."

