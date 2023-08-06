Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji gives tour of self-designed home
From a designer dining table to a hand-woven carpet, take a look inside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji's elegant abode that will leave you impressed.
Key Highlight
Popular actress Munmun Dutta, the beloved actress who plays Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has become very famous because of the hit TV show. She has been a part of the show since the beginning and is loved for her acting skills. Despite being a star, she likes to keep her personal life private. However, she stays connected with her fans through social media. On her social media accounts, she has a large number of followers and shares glimpses of her daily life, including vlogs on her YouTube channel.
A while back, Munmun shared a video on her YouTube channel, giving a tour of her beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in Mumbai. She lives there with her mom and two adorable cats, Kuki and Mau. In the video, the actress from