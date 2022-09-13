Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani reveals people did not accept her as Sonu earlier

After Nidhi Bhanushali was accepted by fans, she left the show. Palak Sindhwani replaced Nidhi and it was quite difficult to accept the new Sonu for fans. However, Palak is playing her role of Sonu excellently.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on the telly screens and has a massive fan following. It has been running since 2008 and over the years, we have seen many replacements in the show. The character of Sonu, Bhide and Madhavi’s daughter, has seen many changes. Jheel Mehta played Sonu at the start and later Nidhi Bhanushali replaced her. Now actress Palak Sindhwani is playing the role.

In an interview with Etimes, Palak said that earlier people did not accept her much as Sonu. She shared, "Initially there were mixed reactions when I joined the show. Some were happy to see the character of Sonu come back. A few were missing the old actress who used to play the role and I understand. But I was very excited and also nervous at the same time to be part of such a known TV show."

Palak also shared about her initial days in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She said that there was one episode for which they were shooting in Gujarat and early in the morning and people gathered around to see them shooting. It was that time when Palak realised how much people love the show and the characters.

Palak shared that she realised that she has a huge responsibility and gave her 100 per cent to her character. However, she said that the audience has now accepted her with open arms and this makes her feel happy.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers on Sacchin Shroff replacing Shailesh Lodha: ‘Audience is…’