Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After exiting the show, is Shailesh Lodha in touch with Dilip Joshi?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running daily soaps on Indian Television screens and has a massive fan following. Despite being on air for several years, the sitcom still manages to rank in the TRP chart owing to its viewership. Lately, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines owing to several controversies. It all began when Shailesh Lodha popularly known as Taarak Mehta took an abrupt exit from the show. Recently, in an interview, he spilled the beans behind the reason for his decision to quit the sitcom.

Is Shailesh Lodha in touch with Dilip Joshi?

In a conversation with Lallantop, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actor, Shailesh Lodha was asked several questions related to the makers of the sitcom, his rift with the producer and was also questioned about his bond with his co-actors. Shailesh was asked whether he is in touch with his on-screen BFF Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi or not. Answering this question, the actor stated, "Every actor and human in our industry is very busy with their work. We all are so busy with our lives that we don’t get a chance to speak to each other. But Kabhi milenge toh wapas Waise he milenge jaise humesha milenge. Duniya ka Yehi haal hai Raabta kum reh jaata hai ek baar alag hogaye toh. (But if we meet again, we will meet like earlier. This is how the world works, the bond suffers when one part ways)."

In the show, Shailesh Lodha ( who essayed Taarak Mehta) and Dilip Joshi (who essayed Jethalal Champaklal Gada) were seen as best friends. Jethalal addressed him as 'fire brigade' as Shailesh's character was shown as a true friend who solves all problems of Jethalal and saves him from troubles. After Shailesh Lodha's exit, Sacchin Shrof stepped into his shoes and is presently seen essaying the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Apart from Shailesh Lodha, several Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have exited the show such as Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Raj Anadkat, Priya Ahuja Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya and more. The sitcom's director Malav Rajda also parted ways with the show after being associated with it for more than 14 years.

