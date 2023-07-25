Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji's response to 'Aap Gutka Khaate Ho?' sparks meme fest

Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just one of the most-loved shows on Indian television screens but has undoubtedly been one of the longest-running sitcoms. Produced by Asit Modi, the show has entertained the audience for almost 15 years and still manages to keep viewers hooked to its content. The characters of the show are equally popular. Fans often wonder about the whereabouts of their favorite onscreen characters. Amit Bhatt who is best known for his role as Bapu ji in Asit Modi's show is known for his hilarious antics.

Amit Bhatt's response to netizen

In May this year, Amit Bhatt posted a video with his wife, Kruuti Bhatt where they are seen enacting a funny Hindi dialogue. The dialogue goes, "40 ke baad street samajhdar ho jaate hai, par mudde ke baat ye hai ki wo aapne aap ko 40 ki maane toh na." The funny video caught the attention of the netizens because of the actor'' reply to a netizen in the comment section. One user wrote, "Aap gutka khate ho?" To this, the actor gave an honest answer. He wrote, "yes."

Take a look at the comment that sparked the meme fest:

Reaction of netizens

More than the video, the comment garnered the attention of the netizens. Many reacted to the comment and created memes. Most of the other comments read, 'Amit sir Boliye Juban Kesari', 'Dekh rahe hai bhai, attitude champak chacha ke', 'Seedhi baat no bakwaas'. While most created memes and got the best out of the situation, others also appreciated Amit Bhatt's honest reply. However, a section of netizens criticized him for his choice. They wrote, "Aap ayese gutka kyun promote kar rahe ho?" Others wrote he should be ashamed of this instead of writing, 'yes' openly. Howver, the actor has not responded to any of these comments.

