Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi issues statement amid allegations by show's former actors

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been fraught with controversies owing to the allegations levied on its producer Asit Modi. Actors like Jennifer Mistry, Shailesh Lodha, Monika Bhadoriya and Priya Ahuja had taken to reveal all about the mistreatment meted out to them by the producer Asit Kumar Modi. Recently the producer opened up on these allegations claiming innocence and has now come forward to apologise for his mistakes. Read on to know more.

Asit Kumar Modi apologies to the people whom he hurt unintentionally

The popular comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made a solid comeback on the top 5 list on the TRP charts on the occasion of its 15-year anniversary. In an interview with Times of India, the producer Asit Kumar Modi finally addressed all those allegations against him made by the actors and apologised for his mistakes. Modi spoke up,” In this 15-year-long journey, there were some actors who walked out of their show out of their own will, they left the train in the middle to find their own way but I will never forget their contribution to the show. I can assure you that we have never thought bad about anyone nor spoke anything wrong about anyone but if someone felt hurt, unintentionally, We never wanted bad for anyone. I sincerely apologise to them .”

The 56-year-old producer also talked about the difficulties he faced during this journey,” In these 15 years we faced a lot of problems, there were a lot of people who tried to spoil Gokuldham Society’s image and a lot of negative things were said but we faced everything with a positive mindset. With God’s blessings, we faced these situations bravely and this is how we managed to reach this stage. ”

Take a look at a clip from the celebrations in the show

Asit Modi on the successful journey on the show

The producer also expressed his happiness on the show streaming on every platform going beyond television screens. He further explained that now the show will be accessible to every person around. Modi feels blessed to unite all the families and keep them entertained no matter wherever they are.

All about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show may have premiered in the year 2008 but it recently completed 15 years of successful airing. The much-loved situational comedy series inspired by the column Duniya Ne Oondha Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. While it began with low hype, it slowly picked up pace on the TRP charts. Such is its popularity, every character in the show went on to become a household name with the audience connecting immensely with the character’s antics and behavior.

With the milestone of completing 15 years, the cast and crew of the show took to their social media accounts to express their happiness towards this milestone recollecting their beautiful memories attached to the show.

