Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide and Madhavi get romantic

Jethalal’s client tells him that they want to play the complete amount and Jethalal takes the cheque and the clients tell him that it’s important to learn to be peaceful with one’s mind. They give him a pamphlet and while reading one of the quotes, Jethalal points out how the youth nowadays don’t even have time to make some time for the elders or parents. The clients agree with him and leave asking him to stay peaceful forever.

Bagha tells Jethalal that they should stay in Ahmedabad for 2 days minimum when they go to deliver the TVs. Jethalal agrees and he soon gets another call where the other client orders 400 TVs and Jethalal can’t contain his excitement about this. Bagha and Nattu Kaka get surprised. Bhide as usual irons his kurtas and Madhavi gives her sarees to him. Jethalal calls Bhide and asks him to take care of Bapuji as he’ll be out of town for business purposes.

Popatlal gets a proposal

Bhide agrees to take care of Bapuji and then asks Madhavi to get her special tea. She serves him the tea and they both reminisce about their first meeting and decide to recreate the first time they drank together. Popatlal breaks their romantic time and apologises for the same and then declares that he came to drink Madhavi’s tea. Madhavi goes to prepare tea and Popatlal gets a call from the marriage bureau stating that he has a proposal. Popatlal gets excited and refuses to drink the tea as he needs to rush to the marriage bureau. The other ladies buy vegetables and Komal contemplates about which vegetable to buy and the other comment about how relatable that is. Madhavi, Bhide and Popatlal come down and everyone greets them. Popatlal gets a call from the marriage bureau and they tell him that the alliance has been cancelled. This leaves Popatlal frustrated.

Also read: Jethalal’s happiness 'almost' comes to an end