Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide and Madhavi receive a shocker for Diwali

Jethalal arrives at his best friend Taarak Mehta’s place to sneak in the kachoris that he had ordered for him specially. He fears seeing Taarak’s boldness when he doesn’t hide the kachoris and questions his behaviour. Taarak tells him that Anjali isn’t home and that’s why he’s not scared of her catching him red-handed while he breaks his diet.

Taarak devours the kachoris but is startled along with Jethalal when the doorbell rings. After a lot of panicking and discussing plans to hide the kachoris, they end up keeping them in his bag. They get relieved seeing Popatlal at the door. Popatlal expresses his anger towards the unfinished work in society as the next day is Diwali.

Bhide shocked by the inconvenience caused for Diwali and fears telling to the others

On the other hand, the constructor learns that the person who is supposed to remove the bamboo won’t be coming as he agreed to another contract that paid him more so he conveys the same to Madhavi and Bhide, shattering their happiness. He leaves with his co-worker while discussing how Gokuldham Society can’t celebrate Diwali because of them and gets emotional for ruining their Diwali even though they entrusted them. Bhide fears breaking the news to the society members and decides to run away but Madhavi consoles him and puts him to sleep. Madhavi wakes Bhide up the next day and he exclaims how he was dreaming about everyone yelling his name. Madhavi points out to him that he’s not dreaming because his friends are actually yelling his name from the compound. Bhide gets scared of them not sparing him for ruining their Diwali and suggests that they should run away. Madhavi encourages him to go tell the truth. He gets ready but then Sodhi enters the house and yells at him for not coming down and drags him away. Madhavi and Bhide are left scared.

