Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide files a complaint against Popatlal

Bhide is in the police station and wonders how to proceed with the situation when Inspector Chalu Pandey asks him what does he want the police to do. Bhide is put in a difficult position as he contemplates on filing a complaint against Popatlal and thinks that after he is found he can just take the complaint back. He tells Chalu Pandey that he wants to file a complaint against Popatlal. The Inspector gets happy thinking he finally got a case to work on.

Although, the Sub-inspector Shinde asks him not to get too excited and probably even not considering taking it up as Bhide just files a complaint against his own society member and friend and points out that they never turn against each other. Chalu Pandey agrees and asks Bhide to think again and tell properly if he wants to file a case without taking it back later. Bhide thinks that he needs to find Popatlal so he calm uncle down so he agrees to file a case against him. After this, he comes back to the society and Abdul asks him what happened at the police station.

Madhavi and Sonu learn about Sudhakar’s arrival

Bhide informs him that he placed a complaint against Popatlal. Abdul gets shocked and asks him if he took the decision after thinking wisely. He replies saying that he had to take this decision due to the situation he’s in right now. He goes back home and sleeps. Next day, Taarak and Anjali talk about how guilty they’re feeling so decide to tell Bhide that Popatlal did hide in their house. Babita and Iyer talk about the same as well but then the latter comments how difficult it will be to calm Bhide’s uncle down. Sonu and Madhavi look at Bhide sleeping peacefully but he wakes upto a text from Sudhakar stating that they reached Mumbai and will be there soon. Madhavi and Sonu get shocked learning about this.

