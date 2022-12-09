Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide gets angry at Popatlal as Sudhakar tells him the truth

Bhide’s uncle gets restless waiting for Bhide’s call and wonders why didn’t Bhide call back. His wife and avidya ask him to calm down. He calls Bhide again and Madhavi picks up the call and informs him that Bhide isn’t back yet. He gets angry and Madhavi asks him to tell what happened. His uncle refuses to tell her. Gogi tells Popatlal that it’s good Bhide didn’t call him. Goli and Popatlal agree and decide to enter the house together and tell acetone that they just met each other in the gate if anyone asks.

Bhide meets them in the compound and apologises to Popatlal for not giving his uncle’s number and asks where was he. Popatlal tells it’s fine and leaves saying he was in a sting operation. Madhavi comes to the balcony and asks Bhide to come in as Sudhakar is very angry and called him. Gogi and Goli help Bhide take bags to his room. Bhide calls his uncle back and he yells at him for sending Popatlal to his village to talk to Vidya and cuts all ties with him. Bhide gets angry at Popatlal and takes a wooden stick and rushes off to the latter’s house. Everyone gets worried.

Gogi and Goli warn Popatlal about Bhide

Popatlal wonders if Vidya would’ve liked him. Gogi and Goli call Popatlal and inform him that he needs to get away from the house as Bhide is coming over to his place in anger as he got to know the truth as Sudhakar called and told him everything and even broke ties with him. Popatlal gets worried and gets scared but he decides to face Bhide as he shouldn’t be scared of him. Madhavi and Sonu try to cam Bhide down. Bhide says he’s not a teacher at that moment, but just a person who is hurt and questions how can he go meet Vidya like that. Goli and Gogi worry for Popatlal.

