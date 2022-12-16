Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide gives up on the search for Popatlal

Failing at the repeated search for Popatlal, Bhide runs out of option and gets even more restless. Taarak mentions that they all searched the entire society but they didn’t find him so he might’ve gone out of the society. He questions Sodhi whether he has hidden Popatlal in his garage so that they can’t find him in the society. Sodhi gets angry and states that he’s crossing his limits by continuously accusing him and asks why will he hide him in the society as he’d rather protect Popatlal while keeping him in front of Bhide. Babita and Anjali ask him to calm down.

Sodhi says in that case, Popatlal might be hiding in Jethalal’s godown. Madhavi points out that Jethalal is out of town regarding business and even Bapuji isn’t home. Sodhi replies saying that maybe Nattu Kaka and Bagha would’ve assisted Jethalal in this as they’re their employees. Bagha and Nattu Kaka decide to go to bed as they’re tired but then Bhide calls them and questions if Popatlal came to their garage. They tell him that it’s been days since they’ve even seen Popatlal.

Bhide receives a text from his uncle

Bhide makes them swear on their favourite God and answer and they oblige. Bhide gets convinced but then gets frustrated as he realises that he has come to a dead end yet again. He sits down and starts sulking. The others console him and try to calm him. Taarak says that maybe Popatlal genuinely isn’t in the society. Sonu gets teary eyed and says that she can’t see her father like this and she’s aware of what Popatlal did but he deserves rest as well. They agree and go to their respective houses worrying about Popatlal and Bhide’s situation. Bhide receives a text message from his uncle stating that they will come to the society themselves to meet Popatlal. Bhide gets scared and wonders what will happen. Next day, Sudhakar reaches Gokuldham Society with his family.

