Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide locks Popatlal’s house; Latter hides in Babita’s balcony

Popatlal is stuck in Iyer and Babita’s balcony while Sonu bumps into Goli and Gogi. They ask her what happened. She tells him that Bhide asked her not to stop but they didn’t find Popatlal and she starts going away but they stop her and ask her to tell the complete story. She tells that Bhide is still furious at Popatlal and is impatiently waiting for him but he wants her to get their house locked so Popatlal can’t enter the house. She goes and gets it. Bhide locks the door and angrily yells that now Popatlal won’t be able to enter his house and won’t escape his wrath.

Popatlal wonders if he should enter Iyer and Babita’s house or if he should go back to his house. He soon realizes that Bhide can barge into his house and is about to go into Iyer and Babita’s house but stops as he hears Bhide, Madhavi and Sonu walk into the house. Iyer asks Bhide if he didn’t find Popatlal. Bhide gets even more furious and tells him that he lied about the leakage and he wanted to meet Popatlal because he went behind his back to meet his cousin Vidya to propose to her for marriage and because of that, his uncle cut ties with him.

Iyer and Babita shocked to see Popatlal

Babita and Iyer exclaim and tell that Popatlal shouldn’t have done that as it’s wrong. Bhide questions if Popatlal is in their house and they tell no. He asks them to inform him as soon as they get any lead on him and leaves angrily. Gogi and Goli worry for Popatlal. Iyer and Babita wonder why did Popatlal do this and the latter comes to their living room and tells he was forced to do that as Bhide didn’t give him Vidya’s number. Babita asks him if he was hiding in their house. He tells them that he jumped from his balcony and asks them not to tell Bhide. They tell him he can’t stay there. Bhide questions Abdul if he saw Popatlal going out.

Also read: Popatlal escapes from Bhide