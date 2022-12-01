Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide relieved to see Sakharam with Sodhi

Taarak and Anjali get lost in each other’s eyes and just while they were escaping the reality, Bhide barges in, leaving everyone startled. Bhide apologises and is about to leave but Madhavi and Abdul enter and question why’s he leaving. Bhide is about to tell them that the couple were getting romantic but Taarak stops him and asks him what happened. Bhide informs him that he can’t find Sakharam outside the gate.

Taarak questions since when does he park Sakharam there. Bhide explains to him about how Sakharam is missing and they all rush towards the gate. Bhide suspects Jethalal taking the Sakharam as a prank and calls him and yells at him. Jethalal asks what happened and Bhide asks him not to be naive and tells he must’ve taken Sakharam since he wouldn’t have gotten an auto to go back to his shop. Jethalal denies taking Sakharam. Bhide suspects Tapu Sena and questions next.

Sodhi returns back with Sakharam

He interrogates Tapu Sena and they assure him that they don’t know anything about it and Sonu vouches for the same. Goli questions how did Sakharam go missing as the scooter has an handle lock. Bhide mentions that he left the keys in the scooter and decides to call the police. He calls the police and gets surprised seeing Sodhi and Haathi netting the society in Sakharam. Sodhi explains that he wanted to park the scooter inside but then noticed the sound of the engine and took it to his garage for a quick service check. Bhide gets relieved and everyone return back to their houses. Bhide expresses his love for Sakharam. Next day, Jethalal questions Taarak why’s he sitting outside. Taarak reminds him of his fake injury. Jethalal gets happy seeing Babita and praises her punctuality. Iyer comes and says he won’t understand punctuality. Babita suggests him to work out in the morning, to which as usual Jethalal makes excuses.

