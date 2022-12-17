Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide seeks Chalu Pandey’s help

Bhide’s uncle arrives at Gokuldham Society with his wife and daughter Vidya. They also bring goons along with the Sarpanch of their village, Shivganga. Sudhakar yells Bhide’s name from the compound and Abdul gets scared and goes to call him. Upon Sudhakar’s yelling, all the society members come out and get scared. Madhavi comes out of the balcony and gets shocked seeing Sudhakar and his family. He asks her to get Bhide down. Sonu comes and tells Madhavi that Bhide already went down.

They all come down and the goons walk towards Bhide but Sodhi and Gogi come in front of him with hockey sticks. Sodhi yells that just because he is Bhide’s uncle he is stopping himself from harming him. Taarak tells his uncle that he had no part in Popatlal going to meet Vidya because he had no clue about it. Sudhakar’s wife tells Bhide that they asked him to search for a groom for Vidya because they trust him but he crossed all limits by sending Popatlal to their village.

Bhide goes to meet Chalu Pandey

Madhavi says they had no clue about it and even Sonu stands up for Bhide and says that he asked them not to give Vidya’s information to Popatlal in specific, so he wouldn’t betray them at all. Sudhakar declared that he’ll be fasting until Popatlal is found. His entire team declares the same. Bhide gets shocked and realises that it was just his dream and thinks of getting Chalu Pandey before things get worse. He goes to the police station and asks Inspector Pandey for his help. The Inspector gets skeptical to help Bhide but then decides to listen to him. Bhide explains the situation and tells why they need to find Popatlal soon.

Also read: Bhide gives up on the search for Popatlal