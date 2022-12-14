Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide suspects Anjali and Taarak

Taarak yells at Popatlal to not do anything that upsets Bhide and asks him to go and apologise to Bhide. Popatlal refuses to meet or face Bhide as his astrologer has told him not to face any situation that is bad for them as his day might go even worse. He tells that he will apologise to Bhide the next day as his day will get better but then asks Taarak to send him away from the society compound so he can hide outside their house.

Taarak goes out and tells Bhide that he should check the club house as he might be hiding there as well. Bhide realises that it’s a good option and then goes to the club house. Taarak sends Gogi and Goli also with Bhide and goes back to inform Popatlal that the compound is clear so he can go. Bhide, Madhavi, Sonu, Gogi and Goli search the club house. The boys talk that Taarak doesn’t know even they’re aware about Popatlal. Popatlal tries to find a spot to hide in the compound but doesn’t find any spot to hide himself from Bhide.

Bhide searches Haathi and Komal’s house

He decides to go to Sodhi’s house. Bhide comes to the compound frustrated and meets Anjali and Taarak there and questions them if they’re not hiding anything from him. They tell no and ask if he doesn’t believe them. Bhide decides to check Komal and Haathi’s house and a patient of Haathi’s gets scared looking a Bhide barfing in angrily. They also inform him that they don’t know about Popatlal’s whereabouts. He then asks Taarak for Jethalal’s house key to search. Taarak gives him and he searches Jethalal’s house as well but doesn’t find him. Bhide gets restless and decides to check with Sodhi next.

