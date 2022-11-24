Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide tries to stall Taarak’s boss

Taarak Mehta and Jethalal rush to society by catching another auto as their taxi breaks down. Abdul takes Bhide aside and questions what is he doing and reminds him about Taarak’s lie to his boss. Bhide gets shocked and tries to stop Taarak’s boss by making Abdul give him 3 free sodas. He chats with him about various things to stall him.

Taarak and Jethalal’s auto driver stops as he finds an ex-passenger who didn’t pay him for his previous trip and gets out of the auto to confront him. Taarak panics as he’s getting late and worries he won’t reach on time. The auto driver refuses to leave until the ex-passenger pays him. Jethalal and Taarak take another auto. Taarak’s boss gets irked and decides to go inside the society and notices the gate open and walks in.

Bhide stalls Taarak’s boss

Bhide and Abdul get shocked. Bhide rushes in and shows him the society and takes him to his house. Taarak’s boss gets angry learning that it isn’t Taarak’s house. Bhide tells him that there are certain formalities he needs to go through as he’s new to society. Taarak’s boss agrees and Bhide continues making things up about the formalities and then informs him that he needs a photo of him as proof. Madhavi comes and questions Bhide about what is he doing. Bhide says he’s just following the protocols. Madhavi questions when were these rules made up. Bhide tries to give her hints but she mentions how she saw Taarak leaving the society and questions the boss about how will he meet Taarak if he’s here for that. The boss gets shocked and Bhide protests Taarak is in the house as he has a sprain. Madhavi insists that she saw him walking fine. Taarak’s boss leaves angrily and Bhide explains Madhavi about the lie. She calls Jethalal and Taarak and keeps them updated.

