Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide upset over the washed cheque, Popatlal can't believe

Madhavi informs Bhide that she put the kurta to wash as she didn’t know the cheque was inside the pocket. Bhide gets shocked and runs to his house. Babita asks why did he run like this and Popatlal says that he ran because he’s lying about Jethalal giving the cheque. Haathi points out that Bhide never lies. Popatlal says that people can do anything, so maybe Jethalal and Bhide have agreed to benefit themselves. Sodhi tells this doesn’t make sense.

Popatlal mentions that there’s no way Jethalal would’ve taken Bhide to his shop as they left the soda shop at 12 AM the previous night. Bapuji comes and yells at Popatlal for spreading rumours as Jethalal told him that he gave the cheque to Bhide. Popatlal explains to him how Bhide didn’t show the cheque when they asked him to. Bapuji angrily goes to his house and wakes Jethalal up and yells at him. Jethalal runs out and finds Babita, Sodhi, Iyer, Haathi, and Popatlal in the hall and asks what happened.

Taarak proves Jethalal’s innocence

Popatlal asks why didn’t he give the cheque to Bhide. Jethalal asks him if that’s what Bhide said. Popatlal questions Jethalal if he bribed him. Bhide and Madhavi enter and Bhide stops Popatlal from talking and declares to everyone that Jethalal did give the cheque and shows the cheque that is torn into pieces. Jethalal gets surprised and asks how did this happen. Bhide informs everyone that Madhavi put the kurta wash by mistake. Popatlal refuses to believe it and asks them to prove if it is Jethalal’s cheque. Taarak and Anjali come and vouch for them. Taarak shows the photo of Jethalal giving the cheque. Popatlal is still skeptical but Bapuji scolds him. Later, Anjali and Taarak spend quality time together.

