Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocks 15 years; Munmun Dutta shares BTS moments to pen gratitude note

Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running sitcoms on the television screens. Asit Modi's show completed a major milestone as it hit 15 glorious years. The comedy-drama is loved by the audience for its characters' hilarious antics. Yesterday, Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, and other cast members of the show took to social media to look back at their journey and dropped unseen moments from the sets. This got the fans nostalgic as they shared how 15 years went by so quickly.

Munmun Dutta's post as TMKOC turns 15

Yesterday, Munmun Dutta who essays the role of Babita uploaded a series of photos from one of the recent episodes. She posed with all the cast members and penned a long gratitude post as she wished the happiest 15th birthday to the show. Her caption reads, "I am so grateful and thankful for the way my life has taken a turn for the better in the past 15 years, grateful for the love that’s showered on me / us by everyone that has seen the show and have made us a part of their lives. Grateful for a wonderful team of colleagues.. actors/ directors/ writers and each and everyone in the entire unit. Asit ji’s relentless pursuit and dedication for achieving one goal after another …. This is a result of everyone’s hardwork, time , passion, patience , dedication, determination and everything that can be given in this project."

Take a look at Munmun Dutta's post here:

Nitish Bhaluni's shares excitement

Nitish Bhaluni, known for essaying the role of Tappu also joined in on the celebrations and wrote, “Cheers to 15 Years of TMKOC: A Big Thank You to Asit Kumar Modi and the Amazing Team who made us laugh and learn together! To our ever-supportive audience, you make every episode special!"

Here's the post that Nitish Bhaluni shared:

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu of Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also uploaded a photo with the team and expressed her gratitude. She wrote, "15 glorious years of this legendary show! My heart is full of gratitude & love for everyone who has contributed in some way or the other to make this journey more beautiful, Thank You asit sir for making me a part of your family, Thank you to the whole cast and crew for being so passionate & supportive. Thank you to all our well wishers and fans for showering so much love every single day, You guys are amazing! Bas ye safar yuhi chalta rahe aur aapka pyaar ese hi milta rahe!"

Read Palak Sindhwani's post here:

