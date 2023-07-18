Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben to RETURN amid show's controversy?

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma often abbreviated as TMKOC has had a humongous and successful run on the small screen ever since it premiered back in July 2008. Its exciting storyline and fabulous performance of the star cast were why the show was lapped up by the audiences. Additionally, the show came in as a breath of fresh air with its concept of situational comedy amid a deluge of overbearing and overdramatic ‘saas-bahu’ operas. Such was its reach that every character in the show became a household name with the show also minting money on the TRP charts.

But the show has also had its fair share of controversies over the years. Prominent actors quit the show one after another citing varied reasons on personal grounds or as a result of a tiff with the producer Asit Kumar Modi. Recently actors Shailesh Lodha and Jennifer Mistry left the show owing to long overdue payments and unfair treatment meted out by the producer. A few years back actress Disha Vakani who plays Daya Ben had taken maternity leave but never returned citing issues with the producer. If the latest rumours are to be believed then Disha Vakani aka beloved Daya Ben may make a comeback to the show. Read on to read more about it.

Disha Vakani to return to the show

Disha Vakani has been away from the show for quite some time now, Although she does make a cameo appearance every now and then, the audiences sure want their favourite Daya Ben to return to the show permanently and refused to accept any replacement. Reportedly, Daya Ben might return to the show by Diwali this year. This news is definitely a moment of rejoicing for fans who have been eagerly awaiting Disha's return.

About the show

In the latest episodes, Jethalal is pissed with Sunder for not bringing back Daya to Gokuldham. Hearing this, Sundar makes an announcement that Daya will finally return to Gokuldham this Diwali. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Sab TV.

