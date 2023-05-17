Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi lost 16kgs by doing THIS

Dilip Joshi is seen in the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The character of Jethalal has become a household name and favourite among audiences of all ages. Before starring in this TV show, Dilip Joshi has been part of several popular films and shows that proved his acting mettle and established him as a bankable actor in the industry. Recently, in a conversation with Mashable India, the actor opened up about working in a film that required him to lose weight.

Dilip Joshi on losing weight for a film

Dilip Joshi starred in several Gujarati and Bollywood films. Talking about his 1992 film, Hun Hunshi Hunshilal, a socio-political feature film in which he essayed the lead role of a scientist, Hunshilal, he shared how he was required to get in shape for the role. The film also starred Renuka Shahane, Manoj Joshi, and Mohan Gokhale, among others. He lost 16 kgs within one and a half months by jogging. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared, "I used to go to work, change at the swimming club and run across the whole Marine Drive, until (Hotel) Oberoi in the rain, and go back. I would jog the whole way and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months." He also shared that he used to enjoy the jog. Dilip Joshi added, "It used to be so much fun. The sun was setting and there would be a slight drizzle. The clouds used to look so beautiful."

Dilip Joshi worked as a travel agent

Dilip Joshi also shared that he used to have a full-time job back then. It may come as a surprise to the fans that the actor worked as a travel agent for five years before becoming an actor. But later, he quit the job to focus on acting, which was always his dream. For the unversed, Dilip Joshi marked his Bollywood debut in 1989 with the Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya.

