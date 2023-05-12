Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi REJECTED a comedy show during his struggling days; Here's why

Dilip Joshi, popularly known as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the most well-known and talented actors in the entertainment fraternity. Over the years, Dilip has been a part of several films and shows and won the hearts of the audience with his acting prowess. Dilip Joshi recently got chatty with Mashable India and shared anecdotes about his childhood days, struggling period, initial days in the industry, and memories related to South Mumbai streets.

Dilip Joshi talks about rejecting a comedy show:

Speaking about his struggling phase, Dilip Joshi revealed that in 2007 he was jobless and was not approached for any project.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared, "In 2007, one of the plays, which I was doing ended. One of my shows also came to an end. First time there was a period that I had no work. I didn't get any call for work. I had two kids and a family to take care of. The expenses including school fees and others were rising, and it was a very difficult period. I had worked as an actor and established myself. I knew nothing other than acting."

He further added, "So during this phase, I was offered Comedy Circus. In this show, the jokes were below the belt and they were paying me well. But I thought that I have never done such work as I always take up work that my family can sit and watch together. My kids should watch my work and they should be proud of what I do. Thus, I rejected Comedy Circus."

Further, Dilip continued, "After rejecting Comedy Circus, within a month and a half I was offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

Dilip Joshi's professional life:

Dilip Joshi marked his debut in the entertainment industry with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Post this, the actor went on to star in numerous films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The actor also starred in numerous shows such as Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, and others. Dilip started his journey as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 2008, and this character proved to be a game-changer in his career. He has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and never failed to entertain his audiences with his acting chops.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi REACTS to reports of him being under threat; Says THIS