Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director REACTS to Disha Vakani's throat cancer report

Disha Vakani has been around in the entertainment industry for the past many years. However, it was her character Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that earned her magnanimous fame. Disha has become a household name and is one of the most-loved characters from the sitcom. Even after years of her quitting the show, the audience is clinging to the hope of her return as Dayaben. Though Disha Vakani is away from the social limelight, a report about her suffering from throat cancer has been doing the rounds.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda has strongly reacted to these reports and called them 'baseless'. He shared a screenshot of a news website that reported about Disha Vakani. He captioned the post, "Like jethalal says....NONSENSE...News reporting is such a responsible job...it really amazes Me how at times it's so irresponsibly done...yaar such big news atleast cross check once...it can affect so many ppl and WHY WHY WHY to print any news till you are sure about it...so to all her fans this is completely FALSE (sic)"

Mayur Vakani clears the air on Disha Vakani's 'false' health report

Apart from Malav Rajda, Disha Vakani's brother, Mayur Vakani (Sundar) has also broken his silence on this news. Speaking to ETimes, Mayur Vakani stated that these kinds of rumours keep popping up but they hold no truth. He requested the audience to not believe any of this.

About Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani married businessman Mayur Padia and took an indefinite maternity break from the show. After being blessed with a baby girl, the actress welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.

Asit Modi on Dayaben's return

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi also misses Disha Vakani and at a recent press meet, he said, "Daya bhabhi is a character audience is unable to forget. People feel its absence. Disha Vakani, I respect her...covid ke time I waited, I'm waiting even today and pray to God for her to return. But she has a family and has her responsibilities towards them. Like audience, I am also waiting.”

