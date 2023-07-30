Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to make a comeback? Asit Modi makes BIG revelation

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the most loved and longest-running show in the television industry. This hit sitcom, which began airing in 2008, recently completed 15 years on July 28. On this special occasion, the show's producer Asit Modi made a big announcement for the fans of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. For the unversed, Disha Vakani took maternity leave in 2017 and has been absent from the show since then. There have been several times when she was reported to make a return to the sitcom.

Asit Modi talks about Disha Vakani's return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Now, as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has clocked 15 years, Asit Modi announced that they will soon bring back Disha Vakani aka Dayaben on the show with a grand welcome. He said, "In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

See how Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma's team celebrated 15 years

Dilip Joshi expressed his views on the success of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team joined the producer Asit Modi in celebrating 15 years of the show's legacy. On this occasion, actor Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada said, “Our producer, Asit Kumarr Modi saw this dream of creating a show inspired by Tarak bhai Mehta's column 'Duniya na undha chashma', on July 28, 2008, the first episode was telecasted and today even after 15 years it is running successfully. It has been his hard work and persistence to keep this show running that also motivates us to give our 100% too.”

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his banner Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others.

