Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Khushi Mali aka Sonu reveals how Mandar Chandwadkar’s number is saved in her phone

Khushi Mali joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in October to play the role of Sonu. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about her off-screen bond with Nitish Bhaluni aka Tapu, her co-star Mandar Chandwadkar, and others. Read on to about her thoughts.

Khushi Mali shares if there was pressure from the audience when she stepped in the shoes of Sonu. The actress who joined the show in October 2024 says, “The character of Sonu is a household name. Every Indian parents consider Sonu as their daughter. So, initially, I was a bit nervous thinking how I would pull this off.”

However, things changed after a month as the audience accepted and supported her. “I am grateful to the people for giving me so much love and support. So, that pressure that was in the back of my mind disappeared. So thank you to my audience,” expressed the actress.

Talking about Tapu and Sonu’s offscreen bond as Nitish Bhaluni and Khushi Mali, she told us that they are exactly like Sonu and Tapu off the camera as well. She said, “There’s no difference between our offscreen and onscreen bond. The first day I came for mock shoot, I got to know Tapu. And my first impression was what a nice human being he is. His behavior was so good. And it’s not just about him, but everyone in Tapu Sena.”

The two actors were warmly welcomed by the Tapu sena and they spent a lot of time together on the sets. “We have lunch together, we do everything together. It never felt I was new there, rather it seemed we had worked together for years. Sonu and Tapu’s bonding is very pure, we always support each other,” mentioned Khushi.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also opened up about the storyline revolving around Sonu and Tapu’s marriage. “And the recent storyline about Khushi and Sonu’s marriage, it’s very organic and relatable for viewers. Because as you grow old, your parents start worrying about your marriage. And you must have noticed, when Sonu goes through something, she calls Tapu, even at 2 am in night. That’s real friendship,” revealed the actress.

We also asked her to give a glimpse of the upcoming storyline of the Asit Modi-produced show. But she told us that it was a surprise for them as well. However, she is confident that the storyline will be fun, interesting, and entertaining for the audience. Expressing her excitement, she shared that she and Nitish Bhaluni are eagerly waiting to see how things unfold.

Mali also talked about the close bond she shares with her Bhide family offscreen. In her words, “I was so nervous and it’s such a great opportunity for me to share screen with such big actors like Sonalika ma’am and Mandar sir. But when I did my scene with them, it felt so natural, they helped me with my scenes.”

She continued, “I will reveal one thing, I call them aai and baba off-screen also, that’s how close I am to them. Even, Sonalika ma’am and Mandar sir’s numbers are also saved as Aai and Baba in my phone. Besides Tapu sena, I love my Bhide family.”

Mali expressed her gratitude to the producer Asit Modi and also thanked the other actors. “Dilip sir, Shaan sir, Nirmal sir, Amit bhai, Ambika ma’am, Munmun di, Roshhan ma’am, Sunaina di, Sachin bhai, Charlie sir… the entire Taraak Mehta team is very welcoming. I wait for the combination scenes so that I can have fun with everybody. I cannot thank Asit sir enough for giving me this opportunity,” added the young actress.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress concluded by sharing the learnings she acquired from other senior actors on the set. “For the first month, when I didn’t have scenes with Dilip sir, I used to sit in front of the monitor and watch him. As an actor, I have that greediness in me to learn expressions and reactions, so I used to watch Dilip sir closely to learn.”

“And with Mandar sir, he is like a father to me and he has been teaching me, helping me to improve since the beginning. Besides the professional relationship, he feels like a family to me. Even Amit sir also explained things very nicely,” concluded Khushi Mali.

