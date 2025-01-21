Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh agrees to break fast due to THIS reason; actor's friend shares his health update

Gurucharan Singh, widely known for playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been in the headlines due to his deteriorating health condition. The actor was recently hospitalized and referred to his condition as critical. His friend, Bhakti Soni, revealed that Singh has given up on solid food ever since he returned home in May 2024. But now, there's a bit of relief as he has agreed to break the fast.

Talking to Etimes, Bhakti Soni gave an update about Gurucharan Singh's health and financial status. She shared that the Taara Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was willing to consume food, which is a positive sign for his recovery. The decision has come after she managed to grab a deal for him worth Rs 13 lakh. Not only has this financial support lessened some of his monetary burdens, but it has also significantly boosted his morale.

Bhakti Soni, along with another friend, worked hard to make sure Gurcharan got the deal. Further, in the interview, she addressed how his fellow artists and actors haven't shown any support during his tough time. Soni shared, "I had helped him with another ₹33 lakh. I just fail to understand—the man is almost dying, but nobody came forward to help him."

Besides this, Bhakti revealed that she recently received a phone call from the publicist team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reaching out to inquire about Gurucharan's health. However, she expressed disappointment that they didn’t extend any offer of financial help. "He does not need financial support, but work is what he needs the most," she asserted.

In one of her earlier interviews, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's friend made a shocking revelation, mentioning that Gurucharan has sacrificed water. It was almost 19 days since he had not drunk water. Bhakti revealed, "Due to this, he got weak. He was unconscious, and then he was hospitalized."

