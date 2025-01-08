Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh hospitalized: ‘Haalat bohot zyada kharab ho gayi hai’
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Gurucharan Singh has been hospitalized. The actor shared his health update from the hospital.
Gurucharan Singh, who is best known for his portrayal of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been hospitalized. On January 7, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. He uploaded the video from the hospital.
In the video uploaded from the hospital, Gurucharan Singh shared that he is unwell and is in the hospital. Resting on the hospital bed, he gave a glimpse of the hospital room. The video begins with him saying, "Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai (My condition has gotten worse)." He then wished his fans a happy Gurpurab.
Gurucharan continued, "My blood tests have been done. I will update you about my health soon. Haalat dekho (See my condition)." He, however, didn't reveal the reason for getting hospitalized.
Check out Gurucharan Singh's post below:
As he turned the video to show the hospital room, he also turned in towards his hand on which a cannula was seen. The actor was seen wearing a yellow and blue shirt and wrapped himself in a shawl.
Sharing the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame wrote in the caption, “DHAN DHAN SAHEB SIRI GURU GOBIND SINGH SAHEB MAHARAJ JI DE GURPURAB DIYA LAKH LAKH CRORE CRORE WADHAIYA Ji (folded hands emojis). Kal GURPURAB te GURU SAHEB Ji ne mainu nava jeewan Bakshia, GURU SAHEB Ji nu unlimited infinite times Dhanvaad (Yesterday on Guru Purab, Guru Sahebji gave me a new lease on life. I thank him infinite times).”
He concluded the wish by expressing gratitude to everyone and God and wished good health upon everyone.
For the unversed, Gurcharan Singh played Roshan in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until 2012 but returned in 2013 due to his fans' demand. He finally left the show in 2020. Actor Balwinder Singh Suri replaced him. Gurucharan is still connected to his co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal.
