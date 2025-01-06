Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta shares UNSEEN PICS treating fans with glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities
Jheel Mehta, who became a household name owing to her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sonu, shared some candid snapshots from her pre-wedding festivities.
Jheel Mehta, widely celebrated for her role as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently embarked on a new chapter. The actress married her longtime boyfriend, Aditya Dube, in a lavish wedding ceremony straight out of a fairytale. After sharing glimpses of her big day with fans, the former actress has now posted a multi-photo update, offering insights into her pre-wedding festivities. From their Garba night to the Lagan Lekhan ceremony, Jheel shared beautiful snippets of these joyous moments.
The post shared by Jheel Mehta on January 6 began with the actress and her beau, Aditya Dube, posing for the photos. Dressed in a vibrant lehenga, she looked beautiful and radiated a glow as she donned an ear-to-ear smile. It was followed by another enchanting frame wherein Jheel and Adity are seen holding hands. We can easily spot a cutout in the backdrop with their initials 'AJ' written on it.
The third slide showed Mehta engaged in a pre-wedding ritual as the family members offered her a red saree. The multi-picture post continued with a family photo followed by snapshots from the festivities, showcasing the fun games and activities that the attendees participated in. In the caption, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame wrote, "Snippets from our Lagan Lekhan, Mamera, Aavta Jata and an unforgettable night of Garba and dancing."
As soon as she shared the pictures, the post met with abundant love from her fans. One of her admirers wrote, "Growing up so fast that she is now married." Another user expressed, "You both are so cute may God always keeps you two happy." Further, a comment read, "Congratulations so much to my favorite twitch streamer and my favorite tmkoc Sonu."
For the unversed, Jheel Mehta and Aditya Dube exchanged vows on December 28.
