Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Malav Rajda drops PROMO of new show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom on television screens, and it has been more than 14 years that the show has been tickling the bones of the masses. After being associated with the show for more than 14 years, the show's director Malav Rajda recently announced his exit from the show. Malav was part of the show since its inception and filmed the last episode of the show on December 15, 2022. Stating his reason for quitting the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav mentioned that he wanted to grow creatively and challenge himself and hence decided to say goodbye to the sitcom. Now Malav has shared a glimpse of his upcoming project with his fans.

Today, Malav Rajda took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of his upcoming comedy show 'Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar.' The promo shows Nandu (Sandeep Anand) about to go to work on his scooter when other family members ask him to drop them off on the way as well. When he asks how he'd accommodate all of them, they all leave him behind. Sharing this promo, in the caption, Malav wrote, "Tried to entertain the audience for 14 years at 8 30 pm...the effort will continue again from 6th February Monday to Saturday on DANGAL 2...be ready for one hell of a hilarious ride....Presenting our new show PROFESSOR PANDEY KE PAANCH PARIVAAR."

Fans and friends have dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section and have wished Malav good luck for his new beginning. Malav's wife, actress Priya Ahuja also commented on his post and wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy Good luck meri jaan!!! Chakkkkk de phatte!!!"

Speaking about his personal life, Malav is married to the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former actress Priya Ahuja. The duo are parents to a baby boy and have named him Ardaas. The actress often keeps sharing her family pictures on social media.

About Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar:

Helmed by Malav Rajda, Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar stars Sandeep Anand, Jay Pathak, Sonu Chandrapal, Jayshree Soni, Sonia Kaur, Madhushree Sharma, and Prabh Kaur, among others playing different characters. The show will premiere on 6th February and will air from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM on Dangal 2.