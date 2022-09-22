Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali flaunts her 'newly painted' beachside house
Nidhi Bhanushali was last seen in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former actress Nidhi Bhanushali is an avid traveler and believes in leading a gypsy life. After exiting the popular sitcom, she has been away from the limelight for a while now. Although, Nidhi is connected often shares her whereabouts with her followers on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated. The actress is often seen learning new arts, and music, exploring unexplored locations and staying close to mother nature. Her Instagram handle is living proof of her love for beaches, mountains, waterfalls, and much more.
Making her life more adventurous, Nidhi Bhanushali recently bought an amazing house close to the sea shore and flaunted it on her social media handle. Not only this, but the actress also painted her beautiful home by herself and gave a glimpse of it. Sharing a few pictures on her Instagram, Nidhi wrote, "Painted this beautiful new house that I’m moving into but at what cost. RIP favourite shirt." In this picture, we can see Nidhi has opted for a blue shirt and paired them with printed shorts, and donned white framed sunglasses.
A few months ago, her bikini pictures went viral, which made her fume with anger. Back then, Nidhi told ETimes that she found it very weird that her bikini photo had become the talk of the town rather than the many important things going around. The young girl stated that she doesn't follow celebrity news and therefore had no clue about her pictures being circulated widely on social media until a few people shared links with her.
Speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi Bhanushali essayed the character of Sonu Bhide in the show. After her exit, actress Palak Sindhwani was roped in to play the role, and she is still a part of the popular sitcom. Recently, the show witnessed another exit of the main character, that is Shailesh Lodha. Shailesh, who essayed Taarak Mehta, has been replaced by Sacchin Shroff. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others, and airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.
Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani reveals people did not accept her as Sonu earlier