Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali flaunts her 'newly painted' beachside house

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former actress Nidhi Bhanushali is an avid traveler and believes in leading a gypsy life. After exiting the popular sitcom, she has been away from the limelight for a while now. Although, Nidhi is connected often shares her whereabouts with her followers on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated. The actress is often seen learning new arts, and music, exploring unexplored locations and staying close to mother nature. Her Instagram handle is living proof of her love for beaches, mountains, waterfalls, and much more.

Making her life more adventurous, Nidhi Bhanushali recently bought an amazing house close to the sea shore and flaunted it on her social media handle. Not only this, but the actress also painted her beautiful home by herself and gave a glimpse of it. Sharing a few pictures on her Instagram, Nidhi wrote, "Painted this beautiful new house that I’m moving into but at what cost. RIP favourite shirt." In this picture, we can see Nidhi has opted for a blue shirt and paired them with printed shorts, and donned white framed sunglasses.