Nidhi Bhanushali is best known for her role as Sonalika Bhide in the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has been away from TV screens for a while. She remains active on social media and provides glimpses of her life.

Nidhi recently dropped the poster of her upcoming series, Sisterhood, marking her return to the screen after a long break.

Nidhi Bhanushali set to return on screen after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of her upcoming series, Sisterhood. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Iss school gang ki dosti sirf friendship nahi...SISTERHOOD hai.”

The poster features Nidhi in a school uniform, sitting alongside co-actresses Anvesha Vij, Bhagyashree Limaye, and Nitya Mathur.

It has been more than five years since her exit from the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Despite her departure, fans still recognize her as Sonu from the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains the longest-running sitcom in Indian television history.

Nidhi Bhanushali took over the role of Sonu, replacing Jheel Mehta, and instantly won over audiences with her performance. Making her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi became an integral part of the show. After her exit, Palak Sindhwani took over the role of Sonalika Bhide in the show.

Fan reactions

As soon as Nidhi uploaded the poster of her upcoming series, fans filled the comment section with excitement. A fan wrote, “OMG Nidhi back on screen!! its been SO SO long! Looking forward to this x All the best.” Another fan commented, “So good to see you on screen after so long, I'm all up for it!”

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has enjoyed a successful run for the last fifteen years. Featuring a talented cast including Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, and others, the show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under the Neela Telefilms banner.

